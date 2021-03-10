Since entering the White House, Joe Biden has been more on the “quiet force” mode, surely advancing while being careful to keep control of the agenda, even if it means making rough concessions. Oddly, when it comes to Afghanistan, the new American president seems to be wary of the timetable imposed on him by his predecessor. As part of a historic agreement concluded a year ago with the Taliban, Donald Trump had set May 1, 2021 as the deadline for the departure of the last 2,500 American soldiers stationed in Afghanistan. But, for the new administration, whose regional strategy is not the same, this departure of the troops in such a situation would not make it possible to advance on the path of stability. Because the agreement as initialed by Washington provided for the insurgents to break with jihadist groups like al-Qaida and intended to promote a mechanism allowing the opening of real negotiations between the Taliban, on the one hand, and the government of the Islamic Republic. Afghanistan, on the other. What is not implemented. As for the reduction of violence, supposed to accompany this peace process, it has never been verified on the ground, as the recent attacks and assassinations of Afghan personalities have shown.

Multiple ramifications

” If the Taliban continue to fail to meet their commitments, which I personally believe is the case, then we may have to reconsider the deadline of 1er may “, said the chairman of the Committee on External Relations of the US Senate, Bob Menendez. A statement that comes the day after revelations by Afghan media of the sending of a letter from Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging the Afghan parties to accept a draft agreement providing for a “New inclusive government” in which the Taliban would hold half of the posts.

This government would remain in place for an indefinite transitional period, coupled with a permanent ceasefire, and supposed to lead to free elections after the drafting of a new Constitution. In order to achieve this, Washington proposes to relaunch peace talks between Kabul and the insurgents ” in the next weeks “ in Turkey, under the aegis of the UN, while establishing during this time a period of ” reduction of violence ” ninety days to avoid the traditional Taliban spring offensive.

In his letter, Antony Blinken puts pressure on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, warning that the option of a total withdrawal on May 1 remains valid. In which case, he warns bluntly by justifying “The emergency” of his request, “The security situation risks deteriorating” and the Taliban could realize“Rapid territorial gains”. The Afghan vice-president, Amrullah Saleh, denounced the American proposals which would mark the end of the current elected authorities in favor of a transitional government. The Taliban can participate in future elections if there is an agreement, but the future of the country cannot be sealed by “20 people in one room, he said.Our dependence on the outside world does not mean that we have to obey illegitimate demands ”. For their part, the Taliban are giving themselves time to reflect …

Everything could therefore depend on the conference that Turkey should host. We are talking about March 27, a sign that the United States wants to accelerate this new phase. If this conference takes place, it will host, in addition to the United States, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran and India. And of course Turkey. Suffice to say that we find the main players in a file with multiple ramifications, but which links Middle Eastern geopolitics to that of Asia, it being understood that the Americans aim above all to have a free hand in the face of power. Chinese. In this part, Moscow does not intend to stay away. The Russian capital is also expected to host a conference devoted to peace in Afghanistan on March 18, which could be attended by the main Afghan, official and Taliban leaders. A meeting which, it is said, would have been coordinated between the Russians and the Americans.