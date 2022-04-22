Afghanistan, truce over. Isis attacked: at least 16 dead

There war in Ukraine it has continued unabated for almost two monthsbut now a new-old has been added armed conflict. End of the truce in Afghanistanyesterday evening ISIS attacked heavily. I am at least 16 the dead in the two explosions that today have returned to make the blood flow. A third device exploded a Kabul without making any victims, while just two days ago one was in the crosshairs school of a Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital. The signature is from Isis-Khorasanthe Afghan arm of the self-proclaimed Caliphate that is relaunching its own challenge ai HazaraShiite minority affected by attacks these days.

It is a heavy blow for the Taliban who claimed to have brought back the safety and instead the attacks they are back as well as the fear on the streets when it is still going on Ramadan. Twelve dead in Mazar-e Sharif, capital of the province of Balkhwhere a explosion stained the Si-Dukan Shiite mosque, crowded with blood 400 faithful for the midday prayer. According to the provincial security department it would not have been a kamikazebut of placed explosive inside the building.

