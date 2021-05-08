Saturday, May 8, 2021
Afghanistan In Afghanistan, at least 25 people have died in an explosion near a school

May 8, 2021
The blast took place in the western part of Kabul.

In Afghanistan at least 25 people have been killed and 52 injured in an explosion near a school in the country’s capital, Kabul, the country’s interior ministry says.

According to a ministry spokesman, those injured in the blast have been evacuated from the vicinity of the blast site to hospitals. There are students among the wounded.

The blast took place in the western part of Kabul, with residents of the area shopping under an id al-fitr to be held next week. Id al-Fitr is the most important celebration of Muslims celebrated at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

