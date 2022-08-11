Afghanistan has lost 60% of its journalists since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on August 15 of last year, according to the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Wednesday (10), noting that women journalists were the most affected.

According to a study by the Paris-based NGO, Afghanistan has lost 39.95% of its media and 59.86% of its journalists.

Three-quarters of women journalists are unemployed, amid a deep economic crisis and a crackdown on press freedom, the organization said.

“Of the 11,857 journalists counted before August 15, 2021, there are now only 4,759. Women are the most affected: 76.19% lost their jobs,” RSF reported.

The NGO’s secretary general, Christophe Deloire, lamented in a statement that journalism has been decimated and the media subjected to regulations “that restrict media freedom and pave the way for repression and persecution”.

“The authorities must commit to ending violence and harassment of media workers and must allow them to carry out their work unmolested,” he added.

The “carnage” inflicted on Afghan journalism was particularly strong in the case of women: they disappeared completely in 11 of the country’s 34 provinces.

“Of the 2,756 women journalists and media workers before August 15, only 656 are still working. Of these, 84.6% work in the Kabul region,” the statement reads.

RSF reports the testimony of several refugee journalists in neighboring countries, but also of Meena Habub, director of Rouidad News, a news agency created by her after the return of the Taliban.

“I preferred to stay in my country to continue reporting and defending what women have achieved in the last 20 years. The living and working conditions of women journalists in Afghanistan have always been difficult, but the current situation is unprecedented,” lamented Habub.