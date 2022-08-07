Afghanistan | Harassment and death threats – This is what happened when Western countries forcibly wanted female police officers in Afghanistan

Training women to become police officers was one of the Western countries’ favorite projects in Afghanistan. Finland was also involved in it. Gulafroz Ebtekar tells what went terribly wrong.

August on the 15th in 2021 Gulafroz Ebtekar parked his official car in the courtyard of the Ministry of Interior in Kabul. He left his weapons — a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a smaller handgun — in the car and the key in the ignition.

It wasn’t until the yard that Ebtekar really understood that this would be his last day as a police officer in Afghanistan. He had thought until the end that Kabul could not be taken over by the Taliban. That the Americans wouldn’t let that happen.

The atmosphere was strangely quiet. The guards of the ministry and most of the colleagues had already left. In the yard, he saw his bosses throwing papers into the canal that flowed next to the ministry.

A colleague drove Ebtekar home.

“I was in shock and didn’t know what to do. My loved ones urged me to run away. I wondered if I would ever go back home.”

“ Gulafroz Ebtekar’s life was threatened daily.

Ebtekar, 32, is one of the first trained female police officers in Afghanistan’s history. He started as a police officer in 2018 and quickly progressed in his career. In his work, he studied violence against women.

There was enough work. According to research, 90 percent of Afghan women have experienced gender-based violence.

For the first time, women started working in the Afghan police in 1967, but there were very few of them and they only performed essential tasks related to women.

When the reconstruction of Afghanistan began in the early 2000s, the Western powers needed to change their stubborn ideas about the roles of women and men in society.

Training Afghan women to become police officers became a favorite project of the Western powers. Women were believed to increase trust in state administration and promote women’s rights.

Finland participated in police training under the EU mission. Over the years, several Finnish police officers went to Afghanistan to train and help their colleagues.

Female police officers were like a symbol of what was expected from Afghanistan of the future.

In reality, working as a female police officer in an extremely conservative country was not easy. Gulafroz Ebtekar’s life was threatened daily.

I interviewed Ebtekaria a few years ago. After the story, I followed him on Instagram.

Last fall, pictures of Ebtekar on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, in Albania, appeared in the photo stream. He had managed to escape from his homeland.

In March I flew to see him.

The dilapidated sign “Kolaveri Resort” directed me to the right place. The resort’s swimming pools had been emptied of water.

Ebtekar met me in the yard of the resort. The Albanian beach town had become his and a couple thousand other Afghans’ new, temporary home. They had been flown there to wait for visas to Canada or the United States.

Ebtekar invited me to his room, which he shared with his two sisters. He began to share how 20 years of reconstruction in Afghanistan had affected his life.

Afghan refugees have been accommodated in a resort in Albania.

Gulafroz Ebtekar shared a room with his two sisters at a resort in Albania. They were waiting to enter Canada or the United States.

From Ebtekar would hardly have become a police officer without his father.

The family lived in the small village of Daikund, located west of Kabul. The father was one of the elders in the village, a leading figure. He was uneducated but owned a lot of land. The father had three wives and 14 children, with whom he lived alternately.

When the first school was established in the village, the others in the village only sent their sons there. It was important to Ebtekar’s father that his daughters also go to school.

Until high school, Ebtekar was the only girl in her class.

“I remember my father always telling others that his daughters are stronger than his sons.”

The Ebtekar family photographed in their home region in Daikundi.

Ebtekar learned to work in a man’s world, that’s what the police work in Afghanistan required. Despite the grand plans of the Western powers, only two percent of the police officers were women in the end.

It was difficult for ordinary people to accept a woman in a male profession and working with men in the same place as equals.

Female police officers were molested and accused of abandoning their families.

Ebtekar says that his relatives were disappointed when they heard about his career choice.

“My friends said that in that job you will never find a spouse and get married.”

According to Ebtekar, the little boys threw stones at the window of the police car when they saw him driving.

Few female police officers worked in the field. Most of them hid their profession from their acquaintances and family members. They took off their uniform when they left work.

Gulafroz Ebtekar was an exception. He posted pictures of his police work and himself in uniform on Instagram.

“I didn’t hide my uniform or my profession. I thought that by bravely doing what I do, I can change people’s thinking about the position of women in society.”

Gulafroz Ebtekar progressed rapidly in his career.

In the end, only two percent of the police officers were women.

Problems was also within the police department: female police officers were discriminated against and sexually harassed.

It becomes clear from Ebtekar’s speeches how thoroughly corrupt the administration was and how women’s rights were promoted only on paper.

If you wanted to advance in your career, it meant favors in the form of money or sex. Women were chosen for the positions when they wanted to please foreign donors. Real power was not given to women in police stations.

Ebtekar says that they did not dare to interfere with him because he was an educated person who understood his rights. For the same reason, he was also not hired for positions that he thought he deserved.

The Taliban saw female police officers as minions of the West and murdered and intimidated them. It was also the Taliban’s way of showing how weak the new government was.

“At work, I was constantly afraid for my safety. In addition, I was afraid that I would not be able to do my job properly. Afghan women have experienced brutal violence, and it was my job to help them.”

Ebtekar says that he has made huge sacrifices in his own life to build a better Afghanistan.

A big personal sacrifice was, for example, the fact that she couldn’t act like other women because of her job. Dress up fashionably, do makeup, do hair, go to weddings and meet friends anywhere.

“I gave them up to do my job properly.”

Ebtekar no longer wants to wear a scarf covering his hair.

A think tank Former director of the Afghanistan Analyst Network Sari Kouvo for 15 years closely followed the reconstruction of Afghanistan and especially the development of the status of women.

According to him, the biggest problem with reconstruction was that the plans for Afghanistan and Afghan women were far too big. Development projects should have been more responsible and corruption should not have been accepted.

“ In the early years, police stations did not have their own toilets or changing rooms for women.

“Afghan women were pushed into very risky situations and they forgot what kind of cultural context it was,” says Kouvo.

In the early years, police stations did not have their own toilets or changing rooms for women. They were expected to work side by side with men. These practical aspects made many female police officers vulnerable to sexual harassment.

Kouvo says that bringing up problems was impossible for many female police officers. They did not want to risk their own and their family’s honor, which is particularly important in Afghan culture.

“We should have taken more care to ensure that female police officers are allowed to do their work safely.”

Kouvo talks about the research he did on Afghan women a couple of years ago.

For the research, she interviewed women working in different sectors of society about what had helped them move forward in their lives. Everyone named a man in the family – a father, brother or husband – who had encouraged them to study and participate in working life.

None of the participants in the study answered that development projects in Western countries had helped them, although almost all of them had participated in them.

“This does not mean that the development projects have not been useful, but without the support of families and close circles, changes in the position of women cannot be achieved,” says Kouvo.

The Taliban after coming to power last September, the country’s leadership was replaced. One of the leaders of the Haqqani network was appointed as the interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani.

In recent years, the Haqqani network became known for organizing spectacular suicide attacks. Their business was based on kidnapping, smuggling and other criminal activities.

Sirajuddin Haqqani was wanted by the United States administration years ago, and a reward of ten million dollars has been promised for his discovery.

There are only a few women left in the police force under Haqqani. Their role is strictly defined, and they only perform tasks related to women.

Now Gulafroz Ebtekar and his sister have been able to continue their journey to their destination in Canada. They have found refuge there.

In Instagram stories, the sisters pose on the streets of Calgary, show off their new clothes and makeup styles.

Ebtekar no longer plans to continue his work as a police officer.

He has thought about starting a business and possibly continuing his law studies so that he can help other refugees.

He says he is somewhat relieved. No need to fight anymore. Can live a normal life.

At the end of July, I get a message on my phone.

“Canada is the best country.”