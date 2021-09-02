Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini took part in the informal meeting of the European Union Defense Ministers today in Ljubljana (Slovenia). At the center of the discussion was the Afghan situation, the updating of EU operational commitments and the ‘Strategic Compass’. On the sidelines of the meeting, the meeting with the Cypriot Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides.
