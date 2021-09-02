Afghanistan Former religious police rise to Afghan leadership – Haibatullah Akhundzada succeeds in assembling Taliban lines

The architect of the Islamist organization’s brutal laws led to the Taliban’s victory. The next challenge is peace.

Afghanistan the ruling Islamist Taliban movement is expected to announce the composition of its government soon. According to news agencies, the ministerial portfolios were split in three-day talks last week in Kandahar.

The government talks of the Islamist organization were led by the Taliban’s top leader Haibatullah Akhundzada. He is set to become the Taliban-controlled emir of Afghanistan or the highest religious leader in Iran. Ali Khamenein in the manner of.

Quettan on May 25, 2016, the Taliban Supreme Council, or Quettan Shura, convened in Pakistan north of the city, appointed Haibatullah Akhundzada, a previously relatively unknown theologian, as the top leader of the organization.

Official portrait of Haibatullah Akhundzada in May 2016.

Akhundzada became the third Taliban chief at the founding of the organization Muhammad Omarin and this successor Akhtar Mansurin after. Mansur died four days before Akhundzada’s appointment when a U.S. plane fired two Hellfire missiles at the car carrying him on the highway southwest of Quetta.

The new leader was a compromise choice by a council of twenty people divided into cups, the success of which was hardly believed by observers. However, under his leadership, the Taliban rallied and embarked on a determined strategy to conquer Afghanistan.

The conquest of Kabul even before the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops sealed Akhundzada’s position as the undisputed commander of the Taliban.

Haibatullah Akhundzada was born in 1960 as the son of a rural imam in a small village in the Kandahar region. The whole family fled to Quetta, Pakistan, immediately after the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in 1979. Akhundzada joined the Islamic resistance movement in the 1980s but was not known to have taken part in the fighting.

Mulla Omar founded the Taliban in Kandahar in 1994. Akhundzada joined the new organization immediately and got a job in the ranks of religious police in Farah province. The task of the police was, among other things, to bury citizens with too short a beard or long hair.

Taliban ideology is a mixture of Islamic Sharia law and the local legal tradition of pashtunwali. Akhundzada knew both thoroughly and progressed in his career, ending in 1996 as a teacher at the Quran School in Kandahar, personally hosted by Mullah Omar.

Akhundzada was only a year younger than Omar, and the men’s backgrounds were similar. Akhundzada soon became a trustee of Omar. Both remained in Kandahar after the Taliban took power in Kabul in 1996.

The Taliban organized in exile in 2002 and formed a shadow government, which also had a regional administration in Afghanistan with its governors ’days. The Council of Theologians, who fled to the Pakistani side, elected Akhundzada as a member and soon appointed him “head of the sharia courts of his own shadow government, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”.

Mullah Omar’s real power and apparently also his desire for leadership faded over the years. The Wall Street Journal according to a report published two years ago, Omar did not participate in Quetta’s shura decisions at all in recent years and actually lived on the Afghan side of the border, virtually under the noses of U.S. soldiers.

Omar died in 2013, but it took the Taliban two years before his death and the choice of successor Mansur were announced. Mansur lived extensively, became entangled in the drug trade and maintained close links with Pakistani intelligence. He was not the unifier of the cups, on the contrary.

Akhundzada was elected Mansur’s deputy along with the leader of the Taliban-affiliated Haqqan network Sirajuddin Haqqanin and the soil of Omar’s son Muhammad Yaqubin with.

Observers in the view, Akhundzada was a low-profile theologian, but in his immediate circle his leadership skills had been noted long before he was appointed supreme leader. Akhundzada strengthened the Taliban’s regional organization and, above all, the control of the “governors”.

“I remember speaking three years ago to a couple of ten governors of the Taliban’s shadow government,” the village elder of Rig, Akhundzada’s birthplace Hajji Saifidad Aka recalled To The New York Times in 2016.

“He asked the governors if you know why people support government soldiers. He pointed his finger at the governors and said, ‘because you will cut people’s heads if they have taken a little support from some aid organization’ ”.

The new leader suffered the most serious setback on August 16, 2019, when a powerful bomb exploded at a mosque in the small town of Kuchlak, 27 kilometers from the center of Quetta, in the direction of the Chaman border post.

Kuchlakin the Koran School and Mosque is known as the meeting place of the Taliban Supreme Council. On August 16, I had Akhundzada scheduled to hold a Friday prayer.

For one reason or another, Haibatullah Akhundzada did not come. The prayer was given by his brother Hamdullah Akhundzada. The bomb was placed under a chair of prayer soil. In addition to Hamdullah, the brothers’ elderly father, the Imam, also died in the attack Muhammad Akhund.

The perpetrator of the Taliban, the shadow governor of Nimruz province, reported the attack Muhammad Rasulin led by a faction, the television channel said CNBC. Rasulin is said to have been enriched by drug smuggling from the border province to Iran.

The capital of Nimruz, Zaranj, was the first provincial capital to be captured by the Taliban at the beginning of the settlement phase of the attack on 6 August. At the Kabul Presidential Palace, Taliban fighters were eight days later. Nothing has been heard from the fat list.

The centrally led conquest operation ended in a rapid and successful attack. Now Akhundzada needs a staff that has read more than just a terrain map and the Koran.