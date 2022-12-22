Afghanistan | Faizi intends to defy the university ban on women and go to his final exams – male students rise up in resistance too

According to the Taliban’s minister of higher education, the reason for the university ban is a violation of women’s dress code. The atmosphere in Afghanistan is inconsolable.

“From what I heard I haven’t been able to sleep and eat because of the decision,” he says Faiz26, by phone to HS from Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan.

Faiz’s name has been changed for security reasons.

He was supposed to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences in a month. The final exams were supposed to start this coming Saturday.

“I can’t think about anything but what will happen to my future. No one defends us,” says Faizi in a low voice.

The Taliban government announced on Tuesday of this week that women will no longer be allowed to attend university.

In practice, it means that Afghan girls stop going to school at the age of 12, because middle school was already banned for girls last spring.

The Taliban the message to the universities was short: “May God have a good life! Female students are prohibited from attending school for the time being. You must follow the rule and inform the ministry about your implementation.”

In the upper right corner of the paper is the stamp of the ministry responsible for higher education, and in the left corner is the stamp of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The dean of an Afghan university says that the message came from the Taliban via Whatsapp as an attachment. HS does not publish the dean’s name and exact place of residence for security reasons.

During its previous regime in the 1990s, the Taliban formulated the message in the same way. Back then, schools never opened for girls.

According to the dean, the same is happening now.

“Under the Taliban regime, girls will never return to school in this country.”

On Thursday, the Taliban minister responsible for higher education Neda Mohammad Nadeem claimed the ban was due to dress code violations.

“Those female students who came to universities from their homes also did not follow hijab rules…they dressed as if they were going to a wedding,” the minister said on state television.

Dean’s according to the atmosphere at the university is inconsolable. Since Wednesday, the school has only had men. Female students have been making panicked calls asking what they can do now.

The Dean has been trying to comfort them, even though he knows there’s not much he can do to help.

Taliban security forces have threatened arrests and punishments if the ban is not followed.

“The whole school will be closed if we don’t comply with the decision of the Taliban regime.”

The Taliban the decision has shocked the whole world. The UN has demanded the immediate cancellation of the decision. The United States has threatened significant countermeasures against the Taliban regime. Several Islamic countries have also condemned the decision.

After coming to power in August of last year, the Taliban administration has made it their main job to restrict women’s rights and silence their people with fear.

In addition to the school ban, only women working in certain fields have been able to continue working. Women’s and girls’ clothing has been tampered with, and they can travel alone only a short distance from their homes. Girls and women are prohibited from visiting parks, gyms and public events. The moral police monitors the behavior of women on the streets.

At the beginning of December, the country carried out the first public execution since the previous Taliban regime in the 1990s. Taliban leaders were watching the event.

The international community has tried to put pressure on the country’s administration by closing the money taps, but the results have been non-existent. The Taliban regime has only tightened its grip all the time.

Afghanistan’s economy is in a catastrophic state, and the common people suffer above all.

Women’s and restrictions related to girls’ school attendance have also caused discord within the Taliban movement.

Since last spring, several Taliban ministers have publicly spoken in favor of girls going to school.

However, the ultimate decision-making power rests with the highest leader of the movement Haibatullah Akhundzada and his close circle, who are cold-bloodedly driving Afghanistan towards the past.

Women demonstrated against the university ban in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Dean says that a demonstration is planned for next Saturday at the university. Male students want to show their support for female students.

“They threaten to end their own studies if the ban is not lifted,” says the dean.

When universities were closed to women, Afghan men have for the first time publicly stood up to defend women’s rights in a few universities around the country.

Holding demonstrations under the Taliban’s one-party system is extremely dangerous.

Taliban security forces violently broke up a demonstration in Kabul on Thursday. 20–30 women participated in the demonstration. Five of them were arrested and several were beaten.

“Our country is ruled by a group of religious extremists who do not understand anything about the law and rules,” says the dean.

He sees his home country as the world’s biggest prison, where development takes a step backwards every day.

You can hear the desperation in the dean’s voice. He has worked for decades as a civil servant and teacher for a better society, but has now decided to give up.

“I am going to resign in the next few days. Maybe I’ll become a trader.”

Faiz says at the end of the call that she plans to return to the university with other female students on Saturday to participate in the final exams.

Isn’t he afraid to break the ban?

“The Taliban cannot do anything to us. They are uneducated people who don’t understand anything.”