It would have been caused by the explosion of a handcrafted device

KABUL. Two people were injured in an explosion in the western area of ​​the Afghan capital Kabul. According to the newspaper Etilaatroz, the explosion occurred in an area where the Hazara minority lives in the area of ​​the 13th police district. According to the first reports it would have been caused by the explosion of a homemade bomb. So far, no claims or reactions from the Taliban, again masters of Afghanistan.

Witnesses told Tolo News that the two people had “superficial” wounds. The agency Pajhwok writes that the explosion occurred on the street in the Dasht-i-Barchi area.