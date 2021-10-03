The first explosion in more than a month in Kabul, the Afghan capital, left at least five dead and several wounded. It took place in front of a mosque where a prayer was held in memory of the mother of the Taliban spokesperson. So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In what was apparently the detonation of a bomb, five people died this Sunday, October 3 in Kabul, according to Qari Saeed Khosti, spokesman for the Interior Ministry of the new Taliban government. Several people were injured and taken to the emergency room.

The explosion took place outside the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, while a tribute ceremony was being held for the mother of the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, who reported on the attack but did not comment on the ceremony. in honor of his mother, who recently passed away.

The area surrounding the mosque was cordoned off and the Taliban maintained a strong security presence, few media outlets were able to access the site, the Reuters news agency reported. The building did not suffer major damage, with only damage to the door.

Taliban fighters walk to the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, October 3, 2021. © Felipe Dana / AP

At the moment there are no claims of the attack in Kabul

So far, there has been no claim of authorship for the explosion. However, suspicions fall on the affiliate of the self-styled Islamic State group in the country, IS-Khorasan, which has stepped up attacks on the Taliban in recent weeks.

This explosion highlights the growing challenges faced by the Taliban after coming to power. Although the IS-Khorasan has not claimed responsibility for the attack, this extremist group in Afghanistan has been behind the latest attacks in the country, such as the one that occurred at the Kabul airport during the western evacuation, which left 170 fatalities.

All this occurs while the new leaders struggle to create a government and avoid the total collapse of the national economy, at a time when millions of citizens of the Asian nation are at risk of famine.

Days ago, the World Food Program (WFP) revealed that for the first time urban residents in Afghanistan suffer from the same food insecurities as those in rural areas and indicated that only 5% of the country’s households have sufficient resources to eat all the days.

With Reuters and AP