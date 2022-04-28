Afghanistan Estimate: The United States had more than $ 7 billion left in arms and equipment in Afghanistan

A report by the U.S. Department of Defense to Congress assessed the fate of military aid issued between 2005 and 2021.

From the United States $ 7.1 billion, or about € 6.7 billion, remained in Afghanistan for defense equipment now held by the country’s new rulers, the extremist Islamic Taliban.

The estimate is based on a report by the U.S. Department of Defense, reported by a U.S. news channel CNN. The report was commissioned by the US Congress.

United States invaded Afghanistan in the fall of 2001 and ousted the extremist Islamic Taliban. The operation had widespread international support as the Taliban had provided a safe haven for terrorists who had carried out devastating attacks in the United States on 11 September 2001.

The United States and its allies began supporting Afghanistan in building democratic governance. The aid also meant substantial military aid, as Afghanistan never stabilized properly.

Last August, the Taliban returned to power, leaving a significant amount of U.S. military supplies in its hands.

Fresh according to CNN, the report covers U.S. military aid for the period 2005-2021. During that time, the Afghan army received $ 18.6 billion, or about $ 17.6 billion, in arms and other military equipment.

When the United States withdrew from Afghanistan last year, dozens of planes donated by the United States, tens of thousands of military vehicles, and hundreds of thousands of different weapons and ammunition were left in the country.

To Afghanistan The value of the remaining U.S. weapons and equipment is of the same order of magnitude as Finland’s annual defense spending.

In Finland’s 2022 budget, EUR 4.3 billion had initially been agreed for military national defense. However, it was decided to strengthen Finland’s defense with substantial additional funds after Russia had launched a war of aggression against Ukraine.