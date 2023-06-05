Eighty schoolgirls were poisoned and hospitalized in Sar-e-Pul province in northern Afghanistan. According to what has been reconstructed, these were separate attacks in two primary schools close to each other, hit one after the other. The perpetrator of the poisoning allegedly acted out of personal grudge. The news was reported by Mohammad Rahmani, a local education official, quoted by the Guardian.

Sixty girls were poisoned in Naswan-e-Kabod Aab school and another seventeen in Naswan-e-Faizabad school in Sangcharak district. Rahmani did not explain how the students were poisoned, but said they are fine now. The crackdown on Afghan women’s rights started again starting in August 2021, when the Taliban came to power in the country. Unlike what happened in Iran, however, never before in Afghanistan have there been episodes of poisoning of female students.