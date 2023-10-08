The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck western Afghanistan in recent hours, 35 kilometers northwest of Herat, is almost two thousand. A spokesman for the ruling Taliban claims this, explaining that twelve villages have been completely destroyed. The earthquake registered a magnitude 6.3 followed by several aftershocks, as reported by the United States Geological Survey.

The latest official toll provided by Red Crescent spokesperson Erfanullah Sharafzoi spoke of at least 500 deaths due to the earthquake.