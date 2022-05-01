Monday, May 2, 2022
Afghanistan Dozens killed in bombings in Kabul over the weekend, Isis said it was behind a bus attack

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2022
in World Europe
More than 50 people died in Friday’s mosque attack.

Tens people have died in the bombing of the Afghan capital, Kabul, over the weekend, news agencies say.

Terrorist organization Isis said on Sunday, according to news agency AFP, it staged a bombing that killed at least one woman and injured three in a bus bombing on Saturday.

More than 50 people were killed in a bombing of a mosque in the capital on Friday, The British newspaper The Guardian reports.

