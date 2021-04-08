I.Another plane from Germany arrived in Afghanistan with 20 deported men on board. The machine landed in the capital Kabul on Thursday morning, as officials at the airport told the German press agency. It was the 38th collective deportation since the first such flight in December 2016. This means that the federal and state governments have so far returned 1,035 men to Afghanistan.

After an interruption due to the corona pandemic, a deportation flight arrived in Afghanistan for the first time since March 2020. Since then, one flight has been carried out each month.

Deportations to the crisis country are controversial. Despite the start of peace talks in September, the conflict with the militant Islamist Taliban continues. More than 100,000 civilians have been killed or injured in the past ten years. The terrorist militia “Islamic State” (IS) is also active in the country.

Most recently, the number of targeted killings has risen, especially in the capital, Kabul. The economy and the already weak health system in Afghanistan are also being heavily burdened by the corona pandemic.

Numerous demonstrators protested against the deportation flight at BER Airport in Berlin on Wednesday evening. Some of the demonstrators blocked access roads, others

came to the premises on the south-eastern edge of Berlin, according to the airport police inspection. According to the police, 50 to 75 people were registered, but around 350 appeared in the evening; about 150 of them had penetrated the company premises.