Afghanistan Dancing at home was changed to help the poor: Such is the life of favorite favorite people in Kabul

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the lives of the makers of Youtube videos also revolutionized. They suddenly faced two important roles: they became prominent helpers for the poor and unique communicators. In Kabul, HS met tubetters who continue to work despite growing dangers.

Screenshots from Kabul Fan’s Youtube channel.

Maria Manner HS, Aziza Hossaini 2:00

Extreme businesses The Taliban hold power in Afghanistan, and one of the victims is the media. According to a local journalists’ association, 80 per cent of Afghan journalists have changed professions since August. But there is a small group that perseveres in their reporting: Afghan tubetters.