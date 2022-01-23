Sunday, January 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Afghanistan Dancing at home was changed to help the poor: Such is the life of favorite favorite people in Kabul

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the lives of the makers of Youtube videos also revolutionized. They suddenly faced two important roles: they became prominent helpers for the poor and unique communicators. In Kabul, HS met tubetters who continue to work despite growing dangers.

Screenshots from Kabul Fan’s Youtube channel.

Maria Manner HS, Aziza Hossaini

2:00

Extreme businesses The Taliban hold power in Afghanistan, and one of the victims is the media. According to a local journalists’ association, 80 per cent of Afghan journalists have changed professions since August. But there is a small group that perseveres in their reporting: Afghan tubetters.

Related topics

.
#Afghanistan #Dancing #home #changed #poor #life #favorite #favorite #people #Kabul

See also  America... Six Amazon employees were killed by hurricanes
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Soldiers train to fight organized crime in Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.