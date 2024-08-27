“Let’s all unite to give voice and denounce this infamy.” This is what the singer and producer Caterina Caselli Sugar proposes, commenting “with horror” on the new law approved by the Taliban in Afghanistan which, among other things, prohibits women from making their voices heard in public and from singing in choirs.



“The choir, the song is the voice of the soul – says the former golden helmet in a video – this prohibition is of an unheard of violence. Even slaves had the possibility of singing even with chains on their feet. Singing is a form of elevation, it also allows you to forget reality”.

“What they want to do – Caselli continues – is to annihilate women and not have the same rights as men”. “We women who are free and who are lucky enough to live in a society that defends these values ​​- she concludes in her appeal – must be united and make our voices heard”.