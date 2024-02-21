Dina Mahmoud (London)

Amid increasing warnings that Afghanistan is facing a new wave of emergencies resulting from the phenomenon of climate change, after having been the scene over the past years of successive waves of drought and floods, calls are rising for the international community to adopt a more effective policy that would extend a helping hand. Help for the Afghans, in this regard.

Instead of adhering to the current approach, which is based on avoiding dealing with the Taliban movement that has been ruling in Kabul since the summer of 2021, experts and analysts call on the major international powers and the United Nations to formulate a more balanced policy that allows for greater bridges of cooperation between the movement, external donors and UN agencies. Especially with regard to dealing with an urgent issue such as the climate crisis, while maintaining pressure at the same time to protect the rights of women and minorities.

Experts pointed out that clinging to the current policy may constitute a injustice to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, whose country had previously fallen prey to the worst drought in nearly 30 years in the 2021/2022 season, which at that time affected the situation in 80% of its territory. This coincides with the change in the rainfall pattern.

In June 2021, the Afghan government at the time officially declared a state of drought, and said that it expected a decrease in the productivity of the wheat crop, by about two million tons, in addition to exposing more than three million heads of livestock to the risk of destruction, which came a few years after a similar wave occurred. Afghanistan in 2018, and at that time it directly affected 22 out of 34 provinces, and forced at least 300,000 people to flee their homes.

In statements published by The Diplomat online news website, experts stressed that helping the Afghan authorities contain the catastrophic consequences of the climate crisis will contribute, in the long run, to confronting the state of instability that has persisted for decades in the country, and addressing some of the drivers of the endless political, military and security conflicts. Almost in its territory.

Failure to deal with these consequences, most notably food insecurity, will consequently lead to a continued rise in food prices in Afghan markets, fuel the problem of escalating unemployment rates, and the associated political and economic turmoil, which will push more of Afghanistan’s citizens to leave and turn to… Refugees around the world.

Recent calls to change the nature of Afghan international cooperation in the field of confronting the climate crisis gain importance, in light of the warnings issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs late last month, that the state of drought and warmth that prevails in the current winter in Afghanistan may have devastating consequences, especially The average rainfall in the country, during the peak period of this season between October 2023 and mid-January 2024, ranged between 45% and 60% of its rates in previous years.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations revealed that suffering from drought on an annual basis may become the norm in many areas of Afghanistan by 2030, which will severely affect agricultural activities that depend on rainwater, most notably the cultivation of seasonal crops, which threatens security. The already deteriorating food supply threatens to cause further displacement towards cities and towns that still enjoy relatively abundant resources.