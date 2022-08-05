Noorullah is 12 years old, with a child’s face and a look already tired of life. He is lying in the jaws of the earth, in the mines of Nahrain, Baghlan province, Northern area of ​​Afghanistan. His hands are huge and all black, like his face. He coughs constantly, his eyes hurt and he rubs them repeatedly. He doesn’t go to school anymore, he doesn’t even know what it is anymore: his place is in hell. For four years he has been digging in an underground tunnel less than two meters wide, to extract coal and receive 7 dollars a day in return. He always works, where the air is hot and humid, you breathe little and badly, the smell of rotten eggs of hydrogen sulphide, a highly toxic gas, makes you lose consciousness.

Noorullah is “son of art”, he is a miner. Like his father, Najibullah, 35 years old, for twenty quarrymen with no choice. Like grandfather and great-grandfather. And now that the Taliban have decided to push black gold, to attempt a desperate relaunch of the country’s economy, there is a great need for agile, quick, exploited children like him.

Government officials of the bearded students said that a single coal mine generates a profit of $ 850,000 in six months. Oxygen, for a nation still exhausted. After international aid that made up three-quarters of the budget before August a year ago was blocked, and while Kabul’s central bank fails to tap into the frozen $ 7 billion in foreign reserves, coal appears to be one of the few avenues to push on. Once the “ecological” line of the previous executive has been archived, the revival passes through the over-exploitation of minerals. From the tunnels of the northern valleys, under the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, trucks leave continuously along the precarious mountain roads to Kabul, and then to Pakistan, from where the coal sent to China. Exports to Islamabad have doubled to 4 million tons since the Islamic Emirate came into power. There are seventeen out of eighty active mines, also owned by China, such as the Mes Aynak copper quarry, the largest known in the world, of the state-owned China Metallurgical Group Corporation, but mining has not yet begun here.

Mineral wealth must be squeezed to the bone, and children are a fundamental resource. Pazeinza if the price is the life and exploitation of the little ones. A Save the Children survey reveals that one in five families in Afghanistan have been forced to send their children to work in the past six months to cope with total poverty. One in three has lost all income in the last period, and therefore it is up to the children to support their parents. Child labor has been a problem in the country for decades. But international sanctions have taken the situation to extremes, prompting a desperate hunt for young miners. Investigations by the Financial Times and Vice reveal inhumane conditions, at the limit of physical endurance, for these baby workers: twelve, even fifteen hours locked in claustrophobic tunnels, in which not even one enters. shovel. The coal is split by hand, with a small iron bar, without the use of machinery. Each quarryman – for the most part they are children or adolescents – can endure no more than ten or fifteen minutes of consecutive activity, then he must ask for the change, go outside and breathe, in order not to die. The salary? 500 afghanis a day, 7 dollars, in fact. For the more “fortuitous” who perform a less tiring job, such as driving donkeys loaded with material along the winding paths, the salary drops to 3. Meanwhile, the cost of living has increased, starting with basic products, rice and wheat, almost doubled.

«The attention paid by the Islamic Emirate to the exchange of raw materials is greater than any other previous government. We want to separate business from military issues, ”said Nooruddin Azizi, the Minister of Commerce of Kabul triumphantly. The Islamists have also pledged to stop exploiting one of Afghanistan’s most notorious and profitable resources: opium poppies. The regime announced in April a law banning the cultivation of the staple plant for the production of drugs such as heroin, but experts say it is too early to say whether it will be enforced.

Overall, more than 90% of Afghans have suffered from some form of food insecurity since last August: they skip meals or don’t eat for days, Human Rights Watch explains. “One of my cousins ​​told me that mine is a good, reliable place to work,” says another Noorullah, declared 18, but much younger-looking, slave in the Dan-e-Tor coal mine. . He belongs to the Hazara ethnic group, his family owns land in Ghazni, but the drought has blocked the crops. For this, he is the only hope for the family to bring the food home.