An explosive attack killed at least 15 people and injured 28 more on Wednesday, November 30, at a school in northern Afghanistan. The events occurred in a madrasa (Islamic religious school), so most of the victims correspond to young students. Although the authorship of the events has not yet been confirmed, the authorities believe that the self-styled Islamic State group would be responsible.

Witnesses reported Wednesday that “a person with a white beard” would have blew himself up after gathering a group of students from a madrasa in the Afghan city of Aybak, after finishing midday prayers.

According to some testimonies, the alleged perpetrator of the attack would have asked the minors to enter a room with the excuse of giving them notebooks and pens and then proceeding with the attack.

The spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior, Abdul Nafi Takor, confirmed the version and assured that a team of investigators and security forces are working to find those responsible for what he described as an “unforgivable crime.”

Although most witnesses claim that it was a suicide attack, Imdadullah Muhajir, director of Information for the province of Samangan, the place where the attack took place, assured that the event occurred due to an explosive that was placed inside the madrasa.

According to Muhajir, most of the students received leg injuries, which would be evidence to prove that the explosive device was planted on the ceiling of the classroom and not on a person’s body.

File, Archive. A Taliban supporter holds a flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on the first anniversary of the departure of US forces from Afghanistan, on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 30, 2022. REUTERS – ALI KHARA

Up to now, no armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack, however, all eyes are on the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) because during the last year it has carried out this type of attack, especially in places of worship.

Attacks on schools in Afghanistan

Since August 2021, the Taliban have retaken power in Afghanistan and have promised to protect the country’s security, while a branch of IS has loomed as the biggest security threat to Afghans.

Despite the increase in terrorist attacks by IS, the government of the fundamentalists denies that this group represents a real security challenge for its inhabitants.

IS has caused terror in Afghanistan. Just last September, the terror group claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a minority Shiite educational center in Kabul, which left at least 53 people dead – mainly women and girls – and another 110 wounded.

The IS attacks in that country have been directed especially against members of the discriminated Hazara Shiite minority, as well as against mosques, high-security or diplomatic areas and schools.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have made efforts to maintain the security of Afghanistan by carrying out operations in different parts of the country in order to dismantle jihadist groups.

On different occasions, the Taliban have promised to carry out their promises to end terrorism and crime, which have been made since the time of the war against the United States and its allies, which lasted for more than 20 years and ended last year. .

During that period, the Afghan Army failed to effectively combat the Taliban. Thus, the fundamentalist group negotiated the withdrawal of the US Army with the Government of Donald Trump until it finally withdrew under the Joe Biden Administration.

Since the departure of US troops, Afghanistan has plunged further into a limbo where violence, political instability, a severe humanitarian crisis and human rights violations are the protagonists.

With EFE and local media