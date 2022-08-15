Afghanistan plans to buy a million barrels of oil from Russia. This was announced on August 15 by the Minister of Industry and Trade of the country Nuriddin Azizi.

“We offered Russia about one million barrels, if it can send more, then this is not a problem,” Azizi quotes “RIA News”.

He noted that Afghanistan is ready to offer its own products for barter exchange.

“The most important thing for us would be the oil and gas project. We would also like to consider the option of barter trade, provided that the Russian Federation has a need for some kind of Afghan products,” the minister added.

On the eve it was reported that the Taliban delegation (which is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) will visit Moscow and Kazan. Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said that the Afghan delegation includes economists and financiers, and the guests are planning to purchase oil, other fuels, wheat, flour and sunflower oil.

Earlier, on June 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon said that Russia is doing everything to normalize the situation in Afghanistan. He noted that Moscow is trying to build relations with those political forces that control the situation.

At the end of March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that the Russian Federation had issued accreditation to the first Afghan diplomat from the government formed by the Taliban. At the same time, the Russian minister said that the current administration of Afghanistan is coping with maintaining a stable situation in the country, despite the intervention of the United States and allies.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in May 2021 after the start of the withdrawal of US troops who had been in the country since 2001. The Taliban launched an offensive against the country’s major cities and entered Kabul on August 15, announcing the end of the war. The new leaders promised the country and the world to create an inclusive government, fight terrorists, and respect human rights, including women’s.