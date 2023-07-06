The heating law will not be discussed again until September. The summer break of the deputies was just saved. Other topics could not wait so long in the past – a look back.

Dhe Bundestag takes a two-month summer break every year – if it weren’t for the special sessions. Anchored in the Basic Law, such extraordinary meetings can be convened by the Federal Chancellor, the Federal President, the President of the Bundestag or a third of Parliament. This year, the MPs will probably be spared the premature return from vacation, as the heating law is not to be discussed further until September. Other laws have been more urgent in the past.

The year of the “super crises”

The last special session of the 19th Bundestag on August 25, 2021 lasted a full seven hours and 35 minutes. No wonder: the MPs had to discuss several crises at the same time. The Taliban had returned to power in Afghanistan, and the German government had submitted an application to use German soldiers for military evacuations. Due to the chaotic situation in Kabul, the evacuation operation had already started at the time of the special meeting. The mandate was subsequently granted. Angela Merkel then admitted in her government statement on the situation in Afghanistan: “We all underestimated the speed of these developments.”