Afghanistan of 2022? “An invisible prison”. Alidad Shiri is Afghan, Hazara, has lived in Italy since 2005. He escaped from Afghanistan, alone, when he was just ten years old. In our country he arrived clinging under a truck, after wandering for two years between Quetta, Tehran, Istanbul and Athens. In Afghanistan, he tells Adnkronos, he still has “friends, professors, lawyers, magistrates”, all people who “ask for help to escape”. To escape from a country battered by decades of wars and a year back in the hands of the Taliban. The situation “is very, very difficult” and “all the rights won in 20 years” of the presence of international forces are canceled.

Alidad Shiri – author of ‘Away from the Mad War’, also contributed to the anthology of short stories ‘Even Superman was a refugee’ edited by UNHCR – and today he talks about the “collapse of the Afghan economy, increasing poverty, unemployment , the violations of human rights, the very difficult situation of women “and the” attacks that continue “. The Taliban bluntly defines them as “a terrorist, extremist and fundamentalist group”. And Afghanistan, he says, thinking of the killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri announced in recent days by the US, “has also become al-Qaeda’s nest”, while “Is is growing” with its local Is-K branch.

Last year Alidad graduated in Philosophy from the University of Trento. He always repeats his “thanks” to Italy for welcoming him, but invites the international community, “focused on the Ukrainian question, not to forget Afghanistan”. Because there today, he points out, “being a woman means being systematically oppressed”. “Women – he remarks – must be accompanied by a male family member to travel, they cannot work, they cannot study from the age of 12. And Afghanistan has become an invisible prison”.

For this reason, he says, “the international community must not legitimize the Taliban government, it should impose measures, force them to respect fundamental rights, the rights of women”. Instead, the Taliban, in what is almost total silence, “are arresting many people who have collaborated with international forces and” are even blocking English courses, removing English signs from the streets.

And from Afghanistan, he says, it is difficult to escape. They would like to do it – she continues, stating that she has received “hundreds of requests for help” – women “who have worked for the defense and interior ministries, because they are blacklisted by the Taliban and are afraid”. But many, she concludes, can only dream of leaving Afghanistan because “to leave the country you need a passport and if you don’t have one and you ask for it” the Taliban authorities “see your information in the databases and you are arrested”.