Almost a year has passed since the US government signed an agreement with the Taliban. There is chaos and violence in Afghanistan’s capital today.

KABUL taz | Zubair Hakim, 24, lives in a small apartment in southwest Kabul. The rent is a bit expensive, but he feels safe here. Armed guards are always present in the entrance area to question and check strangers if necessary. “That gives you the feeling of security, especially in these times”; says the young engineer.

Afghanistan’s capital is one of the most unsafe spots in the country these days. While the government of President Ashraf Ghani is still not mastering the situation, criticism from the population is growing. Hakim tells of no-go areas and gangs of thieves who kill for cell phones and a little change. There are also targeted attacks on people in public life, including journalists and activists.

Shortly before the end of his term in office, US President Donald Trump implemented the troop reduction in Iraq and Afghanistan that was ordered last November. In both countries the number of soldiers stationed was reduced to 2,500 each. The withdrawal of the troops is linked to the deal that the United States made last spring with the Taliban in the Gulf emirate of Qatar: The United States promised a full troop withdrawal by mid-2021. In return, the Taliban issued security guarantees.

The Biden administration has already made it clear that it wants to review the US-Taliban deal. Critics accused Trump of a hasty withdrawal, which is mainly aimed at personal self-presentation. War, terror and a high crime rate continue to be an integral part of everyday life in Afghanistan. However, the poor security situation is rarely associated with the increased withdrawal of US troops. “We don’t need foreign soldiers to protect us. That should be the job of our own security apparatus, but it failed, ”said Hakim.

State actors are also brutal

When peace talks with the Taliban began, Hakim, like many of his compatriots, had hopes. But now almost a year has passed since the deal was signed. And while American soldiers are no longer targeted by the Taliban, Afghans continue to be attacked. However, state actors, such as the Afghan army, are also brutal and ruthlessly bombing civilian targets in rural areas. As in the 1990s after the withdrawal of the Soviet troops, the war was completely “afghanized”.

Many young Afghans have only vague memories of the civil war of that time. After the fall of the Iron Curtain in 1992, Kabul fell into the hands of the mujahideen rebels, who fought the USSR and its Afghan allies for over a decade. Shortly thereafter, another civil war broke out and most of the mujahideen fought each other as they looted, murdered, and reduced the capital to rubble. There are quite a few Afghans who compare the chaos of the past with the present. It was the circumstances that made the rise of the reactionary Taliban possible in the mid-1990s.

“A point has long been reached where a lot of people don’t care who rules here. The situation is intolerable, ”says Mohammad Idrees Akbari, 30, who works as a nurse in a hospital. He is happy that he has a job during these times. The unemployment rate within the above-average young Afghan society is high. Many Afghans like Akbari are thinking about emigrating and fleeing.

At the same time, those youngsters who have rallied around President Ashraf Ghani are causing displeasure. Most of them come from western countries and have received high-ranking government posts through nepotism. They live in their own bubble, behind barricaded gates and thick concrete walls. While Ghani raves about the expertise of his Afghans abroad, many of them have also promoted corruption in the country.

“You can only get promoted through relationships”

“You just feel stupid and treated unfairly. Many young Afghans have taken enormous risks to stay in their homeland. They want to build their country and not pocket any aid, ”says Hakim, who works for the government himself. He saw the corruption and felt it. “You can only get promoted through relationships,” he says. Hakim assumes that Ghani’s people will withdraw if the war worsens: “They have Western passports and they’ll be gone very quickly.”

It is all the more important to the people that peace with the Taliban comes about despite all efforts. “The peace we were hoping for has not yet arrived,” says Soraya Muradi, 24, a student from Kabul. “Once the Taliban become part of the government, however, there is a chance that many of them will lay down their arms. I really want that to happen, ”said Muradi. She is aware that the extremists hardly represent their interests as women. “But the same applies to the government and alleged women’s rights activists who merely stage themselves and have personally enriched themselves in recent years,” she emphasizes.