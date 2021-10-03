conclude

Daniel Dillmann conclude

A bomb attack is carried out on the memorial service of a Taliban spokesman in the Afghan capital, Kabul. At least five people die.

+++ 22.59 PM: A few hours after an attack on a memorial service in the Afghan capital Kabul, units of the militant Islamist Taliban took action against fighters of the rival terrorist militia Islamic State (IS). Taliban member Muhammad Jalal wrote on Twitter that terrorists in a so-called sleeper cell of IS Khorasan – as IS in Afghanistan and Pakistan are called – were caught in a house in Kabul. Three IS terrorists have been “neutralized” by their own explosive belts.

Two residents told the German Press Agency that they had heard the sound of heavy fighting for hours. “We can still hear it, but we do not know what is going on.” A number of houses were damaged by the fighting. Some areas would be on fire, such as gasoline and gas stores.

+++ 5.10 p.m .: A number of those who died in the attack near the memorial service for the mother of the Taliban’s main spokesman Sabihullah Mujahid are now known. According to official information from the Taliban, at least five people are said to have lost their lives, and all of them are said to be civilians. Three suspects were then arrested near the gate of the famous Eidgah mosque.

Other reports name an even higher number of fatalities, the German Press Agency names twelve dead and more than 32 injured. The DPA explains the difference in the numbers with the fact that the Taliban are said to have tried last to downplay the number of deaths in their own ranks. Reporters from the AFP news agency, who were in two different locations in the capital, reported an explosion and gunfire. People were admitted to the nearby Kabul emergency hospital in blood-smeared clothing, according to journalists, who also report that Taliban fighters are said to have gone to the hospital to donate blood.

First report from October 3rd, 2021, 3:52 p.m .: Kabul – There has been another bomb attack in the Afghan capital. The attack occurred near a memorial service for the mother of the Taliban* Chief Speaker Sabihullah Mujahid. Several people are said to have been killed and others injured. This is reported by the news agencies AFP and DPA, among others.

The high-ranking Taliban official survived the attack and himself reported on the explosion that occurred at the gate of the Eidgah mosque in Kabul. The funeral was for his mother, who died last week. He himself had invited to the celebrations on Twitter. “All people and friends are invited to participate,” wrote Mujahid on the short message service.

He could not name the exact number of victims. At least four people were injured and taken to hospital. The organization NGO Emergency announced. A spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry told the AFP news agency that “two civilians were killed and three injured in the blast.”

According to the Mujahid, the bomb attack in Kabul was targeted at a crowd. Several leading members of the Islamist rulers in Afghanistan* have participated. It was the first such attack on an event attended by the leaders of the Taliban.

“I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah mosque, followed by gunfire,” Ahmadullah, owner of a shop near the mosque, told AFP. According to their information, the radical Islamic Taliban had closed the street shortly before the detonation because of the memorial service.

So far, nobody has taken responsibility for the attack. The attack on the airport in Kabul was carried out a few weeks ago by an offshoot of the Islamic State terrorist militia, “IS Koharasan”. In response, the Taliban launched a nationwide, large-scale offensive against allies and forces of the Koharasan. (dil / dpa / afp) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA