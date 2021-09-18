No Result
Afghanistan Afghanistan was attacked by a bomb attack on the Taliban

by admin_gke11ifx
September 18, 2021
in World
These are the first major attacks since the Americans left.

In Afghanistan the first major bombings have taken place since American troops left the country in August.

At least two were killed and twenty injured in three bombings in Jalalabad on Saturday, AFP news agency reported.

At least one of the attacks was aimed at the rising extremist Taliban. Pictures taken at the scene show how a Taliban pickup truck has been hit.

The Taliban have promised to restore security to Afghanistan. There have been battles against the organization in northern Afghanistan.

