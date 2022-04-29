Afghanistan Afghan Taliban leader seeks recognition of his regime because “the world has become a small village”

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the extremist Islamic Taliban, drafted the message at the end of the month of fasting Ramadan.

In Afghanistan leader of the ruling extremist Islamic Taliban Hibatullah Akhundzada on Friday called on the countries of the world to formally recognize his regime.

Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Akhundzada justified this in a written message he had written during the fasting month of Ramadan.

“Undoubtedly, the world has become a small village,” Akhundzada stated.

“Afghanistan is important for world peace and stability. Under this, the world should recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. ”

The Taliban rose to power last August as the US-led Western Alliance was withdrawing permanently from Afghanistan.

No state has diplomatically recognized the Taliban regime.

The Taliban has restored strict Islamic discipline to Afghanistan. Women have been virtually completely excluded from public life, and girls ’education has been banned from high school age.