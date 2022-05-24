Afghanistan Afghan journalists show support for their female colleagues with the #FreeHerFace campaign

Male presenters of Afghan news channels have used face masks in news broadcasts as a show of solidarity with their female colleagues, which has sparked a campaign on social media.

Afghan people male journalists have launched a campaign to show their support for the country’s women, who have been forced by the Taliban to cover their faces in public places, human rights organization says Human Rights Watch and The Guardian.

The campaign uses a topic tag on social media #FreeHerFace. In the campaign, Afghan male journalists have appeared in news broadcasts with their faces covered. Reporters have also posted pictures on social media with their faces covered in a mask.

Human Rights According to Watch, male presenters of several major Afghan news channels have used masks in news broadcasts as a show of solidarity with their female colleagues.

In early May The Taliban orderedthat all women should cover their faces in public places.

Afghan television channel TOLOnews by it was not entirely clear whether the Taliban order also applied to women working in television.

According to Human Rights Watch, the order was extended on May 21 to include women working in television.

According to the human rights organization, the rule violates women’s freedom of speech and religion as well as their right to self-determination.