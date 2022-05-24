Tuesday, May 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Afghanistan Afghan journalists show support for their female colleagues with the #FreeHerFace campaign

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Male presenters of Afghan news channels have used face masks in news broadcasts as a show of solidarity with their female colleagues, which has sparked a campaign on social media.

Afghan people male journalists have launched a campaign to show their support for the country’s women, who have been forced by the Taliban to cover their faces in public places, human rights organization says Human Rights Watch and The Guardian.

The campaign uses a topic tag on social media #FreeHerFace. In the campaign, Afghan male journalists have appeared in news broadcasts with their faces covered. Reporters have also posted pictures on social media with their faces covered in a mask.

Human Rights According to Watch, male presenters of several major Afghan news channels have used masks in news broadcasts as a show of solidarity with their female colleagues.

In early May The Taliban orderedthat all women should cover their faces in public places.

Afghan television channel TOLOnews by it was not entirely clear whether the Taliban order also applied to women working in television.

See also  Reader opinion The rule of law abides by the law

According to Human Rights Watch, the order was extended on May 21 to include women working in television.

According to the human rights organization, the rule violates women’s freedom of speech and religion as well as their right to self-determination.


#Afghanistan #Afghan #journalists #show #support #female #colleagues #FreeHerFace #campaign

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"Under no circumstances would I be a candidate for the PRI, PAN and PRD, first dead" Fernández Noroña

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.