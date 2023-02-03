Afghanistan | Afghan girls and women get refugee status in EU countries because of their gender

The Finnish Immigration Service already made a policy in December that all Afghan women and girls who seek asylum in Finland will receive refugee status.

European According to the latest country-specific assessment of the Union Asylum Agency, Afghan women and girls should be entitled to refugee status in EU countries.

The guidelines were published at the end of January.

The Finnish Immigration Service already made a policy in December that all Afghan women and girls who seek asylum in Finland will receive refugee status.

The alignment is exceptional because it grants refugee status based on gender-based persecution. In general, the status is granted to persons who have a justified reason to be in danger of life or to be persecuted in their home country based on their origin, nationality, religion, social group or political opinion.

European one of the duties of the Union’s Asylum Agency is to provide member countries with guidelines that they can use in their own decision-making regarding asylum criteria.

The director of the results area of ​​the Finnish Immigration Service Eeva-Maija Leivon according to the agency also plays a significant role in Finland’s determination of its own asylum criteria.

According to Leivo, the guidelines related to Afghan women and girls were discussed with the agency as early as last year.

In Finland, we are not left waiting for official guidelines, but it was decided to prioritize the policy in Finland, says Leivo.

“The Taliban as a result of its policies and the implementation of Sharia law, women and girls are generally at risk of persecution and prosecution, and are therefore entitled to refugee status.” the agency’s announcement states.

The guidelines are based on the numerous restrictions placed on the lives of women and girls by the Taliban regime. The administration has made it difficult for women to access healthcare. Most of the professions are forbidden to women and you can’t study. In addition, the administration has restricted women’s freedom of expression and movement. The guidance also takes into account the country’s catastrophic humanitarian situation and public safety.

Afghanistan the population is over 40 million, and a good half of them are women. According to Finland’s policy, all of them, more than 20 million girls and women, have the right to refugee status.

In practice, applying for asylum is possible for very few people, because asylum can only be applied for in the destination country. Coming to Europe illegally is dangerous and expensive. It is difficult to get a visa and it costs a lot. Since the Taliban came to power, only a few countries have reopened their embassies in Kabul.

In addition, the strict restrictions of the Taliban regime prevent women from traveling long distances without a male relative to accompany them.

Several international organizations and humanitarian actors have hoped that countries would introduce a humanitarian visa, so that people at risk would have the opportunity to safely travel to the destination country to seek asylum.