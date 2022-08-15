Exactly one year ago, the Taliban took Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, marking the group’s return to power after nearly 20 years of American presence in the country – which would end weeks later, with the complete withdrawal of US troops.

A year later, Afghanistan is plunged into instability, caused by economic problems, the suppression of human rights by the new (old?) government and the actions of terrorist groups. Check out four points that explain the situation in the Asian country today:

al Qaeda

The shelter that the Taliban gave to the then leader of Al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, responsible for the 9/11 attacks in the United States, was the justification for the War in Afghanistan, which started in October 2001.

Upon returning to power last year, the Taliban assured that they would not protect terrorist groups, but the death of al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri (bin Laden’s replacement) in a US drone strike in Kabul in earlier this month, showed that the organization has returned to operate freely in Afghan territory.

“In previous articles, I’ve highlighted how the Haqqani network was the closest Taliban faction to Al Qaeda and that the ties between these groups were extremely strong,” Jeff Smith, a researcher at the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Asian Studies, told The Daily Signal.

“I also stressed that the Haqqani network would likely never abandon al Qaeda or other international terrorist groups, and that the Taliban’s promises never to harbor any international terrorist groups were hollow,” Smith added.

Islamic state

Showing the weakness of Al Qaeda and the Taliban themselves, the Islamic State Khorasan, an arm of the terrorist group in Afghanistan, has carried out several attacks in the country since August last year.

“Decades of experience fighting as an insurgent group have not translated into an ability to maintain security across the country. Now tasked with the role of counterinsurgents, the Taliban has not been able to effectively protect Afghans.”

The center also pointed out that, in addition to attacks inside Afghan territory, the Islamic State Khorasan also carries out cross-border attacks in neighboring countries, such as Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, and maintains relations with the rising jihadist group the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, “further destabilizing a already unstable region.

situation of women

A report released in July by the UN Mission in Afghanistan (Unama) warned of the “erosion” of human rights in the country since the Taliban returned to power – the document highlighted extrajudicial executions, torture, arbitrary arrests and violations. of fundamental freedoms, a drama that especially victimizes women.

“Women and girls have seen their rights of access to education, workplaces and participation in public life restricted. Not allowing girls to attend secondary school means that a generation of girls will not complete 12 years of basic education,” warned Unama.

Poverty

A report released in early August by Human Rights Watch pointed out that the Afghan economy is crippled by droughts and the effects of decades of war, but the economic shocks caused by the Taliban’s return to government are primarily responsible for the country’s deterioration and of poverty.

According to the human rights organization, four out of five Afghan families experienced significant reductions or lost their sources of income within a year. The local economy is suffering the effects of the decision by the United States and other countries to cut the Central Bank of Afghanistan from the international banking system, which “led to a massive liquidity crisis and national shortage of US dollars and the Afghan currency, the Afghani ”.

Cuts in foreign assistance have also had a huge impact: according to HRW, as of August 2021, 75% of Afghanistan’s economy was dependent on these resources. About half of the population today is at the “crisis” or “emergency” levels on the World Food Program (WFP) food security scale.

On Monday, the Taliban celebrated in the streets of Kabul, Kandahar and other major Afghan cities. The local people, however, have nothing to celebrate.