“It’s a story that touched us, we wanted to meet this young girl who is fifteen. She was in her house in central Afghanistan. In the middle of the night, two Taliban appeared at the door: they took out her father and killed him, they took out her mother and killed her. And her, what did she do? She took the Kalashnikov and killed the two attackers of her parents . It’s extremely rare in Afghanistan. It’s a bit like a woman who decided to take revenge for the crime that was committed before her eyes, with the help of her little brother “, says Régis Le Sommier. “We wanted to go and meet this young woman, Qamar Gul, because she embodies a kind of hope in this black Afghanistan, this country where after 20 years of war, we are in the process of dialoguing, preparing peace with the Taliban. who will return to power, whom we also met “, adds the journalist who explains, however, not to have made this woman an idol.

Today, the Taliban control more than half of the country, recalls Leslie Cadiou on the plateau. A country that lives at the rate of the attacks claimed by the Taliban themselves. Political chaos has set in. It took eight months to have a real government. But the Taliban have signed a historic agreement with the United States, that of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan by next spring. They promised in return to cut off all contact with Al Qaeda.

But the Taliban have secured the release of prisoners with blood on their hands. 150 were sentenced to death, for example for the murder of a French humanitarian. Paris Match therefore questioned a Taliban leader in particular about the death of this humanitarian. “He evaded the question by saying that French aid workers had killed Afghans. I replied: ‘No, she had come to help the Afghans, not to kill’ (…) There, he is very evasive”, reveals governed Le Sommier. “Nevertheless he has a rather moderate speech because the Taliban are at the gates of power. There is still a little air of Saigon 1975, the Taliban are all around Kabul”, adds Régis Le Sommier.

