Thursday, August 11, 2022
Afghanistan | A suicide bomber killed a priest who supported the Taliban in Afghanistan, the bomb was hidden in an artificial leg

August 11, 2022
Rahimullah Haqqani was a supporter of the Taliban and a supporter of women’s education.

Afghan priest, sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani died in a suicide bomber attack in Kabul on Thursday. The news agency Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter, among others BBC.

The suicide bomber was said to have hidden the explosives in his plastic prosthetic leg.

“We are investigating who this person was and who brought him to Haqqani’s personal office. This is a big loss for Afghanistan,” a senior Taliban official told Reuters.

The Isis organization announced on Thursday that it was behind the attack.

At issue is one of the most significant killings in Afghanistan since the Taliban came to power.

Haqqani was a supporter of the Taliban regime and a critic of the local operative group of the Isis organization. He also supported the education of women in Afghanistan.

Haqqani survived two assassination attempts. The most recent was an explosion at a religious school in Pakistan in 2020, which Isis claimed to be the perpetrator.

