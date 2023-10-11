Afghanistan | A powerful earthquake hit the same area where thousands of people died just days ago

The vicinity of the city of Herat, located in western Afghanistan, has already been hit by another earthquake in less than a week.

to Afghanistan a strong earthquake has struck again, reports the news agency Reuters, among other things.

The magnitude of the earthquake has been multiplied by 6.3.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the latest quake struck in the same area as the weekend quake that killed more than 2,000 people.

The earthquake occurred a little after four in the morning Finnish time, and its center was located in western Afghanistan, about 29 kilometers north of the city of Herat.

Saturday’s devastating earthquake also had a magnitude of 6.3. It was followed by several aftershocks.