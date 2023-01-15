Afghanistan | A former female MP was shot in Kabul

It is the first time that a member of parliament of the previous government has been killed in Kabul since the change of power.

Former Congressman Mursal Nabizada was shot on Saturday at his home in Kabul, reports The Guardian, among others. Nabizada’s bodyguard was also shot. According to the newspaper, the shooting took place around three in the morning.

Nabizada was one of the few female parliamentarians who remained in the Afghan capital after the extremist Taliban seized power in the country in August 2021. According to The Guardian, this is the first time a member of parliament from the previous government has been killed in Kabul since the change of power.

Nabizada was elected to parliament in 2019 and remained in office until the Taliban took over. He was a member of the Defense Committee and worked in non-governmental organizations.

The local police chief said that the police are investigating the incident. He did not answer questions about the motive for the act.

Women’s status has collapsed in Afghanistan since the Taliban came to power. Women are prohibited from studying at universities and working in non-governmental organizations. Among other things, the Save the Children organization suspended its operations in the country after the decision, because according to it, continuing operations without female workers is impossible.

Women’s mobility has also been restricted, and the dress code has tightened even more, even though the Taliban promised not to curtail women’s rights when they came to power.

Human rights organization Amnesty International told in July 2022 in his published report that the extremist movement has succeeded in destroying women’s rights in the country in less than a year. Amnesty’s report tells about, among other things, the torture of women who protested, the arrests of women for minor violations, and the increased number of forced marriages of girls.