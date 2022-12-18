Afghanistan | 19 people died in a tanker fire in the Salang pass

“An oil tanker overturned and caught fire at Salang Pass, after which several other vehicles caught fire,” the official told AFP earlier.

At least 19 people died and 32 people were injured in the accident, local authorities said on Sunday.

The accident happened late Saturday in Parwan province, north of Kabul. The passengers are said to have been stuck on both sides of the mountain pass.

Parwan Provincial Health Officer Abdullah Afghan Mal said the dead included women and children who had suffered severe burns.

“Among the dead, it was very difficult to recognize who was a man and who was a woman,” he said.

According to the authorities, the pass is closed to traffic.

Salangi the pass, which runs through the Hindu Kush mountain range, is one of the highest mountain roads in the world at an altitude of about 3,650 meters. The road was built by the Soviets in the 1950s and includes a tunnel about 2.6 kilometers long.

In winter, the pass is often closed for days due to accidents, heavy snowfalls and avalanches.

In 2010, avalanches killed more than 150 people in Salang Pass.

Correction 18.12. 10:57 p.m.: Contrary to what was said earlier in the story, the mountain road in the Salang pass is at an altitude of about 3,650 meters, and not at an altitude of 3,650 kilometers.