Today, Tuesday, the Ministry of Public Health in Afghanistan recorded 176 new infections with the new Corona virus, out of 2159 samples that were tested during the past 24 hours, according to the Afghan TV channel “Taloo News”.

The ministry also recorded seven deaths and 28 recoveries from the virus during the same period.

The ministry added that the total number of injuries in the country reached 58,213 cases, in addition to 2,557 deaths, while the total number of recoveries rose to 52,272 cases.

And 387,51 tests have been conducted in the country so far, according to the Afghan Ministry of Health.