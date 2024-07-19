Geneva (WAM)

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced that more than 145,000 people were affected by natural disasters across Afghanistan during the current year.

Babar Baloch, spokesman for the Commission, said at a press conference held yesterday in Geneva that the Commission and other humanitarian organizations in the country are suffering from a severe shortage of funding, explaining that the Commission’s humanitarian operation in Afghanistan has been funded at only 44% of its cost.

He explained that the heavy rainstorms and floods that occurred last Monday in the central and eastern regions of Afghanistan led to the death of at least 40 people, the injury of more than 340 others, and the displacement of many.

He added that many roads, bridges, homes and public buildings were damaged or destroyed and expected the numbers to rise when the areas become fully available to rescue and assessment teams.

He pointed out that the recent floods come in the wake of other devastating floods that occurred last May and hit large areas of northern, northeastern and western Afghanistan, killing and injuring more than 683 people.