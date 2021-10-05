Afghanistan 101 members of the Afghan National Music Institute managed to leave the Taliban-occupied country, a large number of fleeing women and girls

According to news agency AFP, the Qatari delegation helped the musicians, about half of whom were women and girls.

Afghanistan musicians who feared the power of the extremist Islamic Taliban movement managed to leave their homeland on Monday night, AFP news agency reports.

The musicians belong to Afghanistan’s prestigious National Music Institute, a total of 101 of whose members managed to get permission to fly from the capital, Kabul, to the Qatari capital, Doha.

About half of the departures were women and girls. The crowd was transported in small groups to Kabul Airport.

The evacuation operation was, according to AFP, a thriller, as representatives of the Taliban movement had doubts about the eligibility of visas and temporary passports obtained by musicians as travel documents.

Eventually, the Qatari delegation managed to get the musicians permission to leave the country.

Members of the well-known 35-member female orchestra Zohra in playing rehearsals in April 2016. Many members of the orchestra fled Afghanistan on Monday.

August in mid-Afghanistan, the Taliban, which had completely conquered Afghanistan, banned the music movement during its previous reigns between 1996 and 2001. Now, the Taliban’s instructions on music have been vague, but listening to and performing music has been largely reported for fear of an end to extremism.

From Qatar, teachers and students at the Music Institute are set to continue to Portugal, whose government has provided assistance to Afghan musicians.

There are still a few dozen members of the institute in Afghanistan and efforts are being made to get them out of the country as well.