Afghanistan is a country of snow and natural whiteness, its women float today with the decision of his words from the ink of the black idea, on a huge wave, washed by the foam of historical intrigue, the misery of dreaming, the abomination of knowledge, the idiocy of management, the transcendence towards the extreme peak of ignorance, the lack of awareness, and the shallowness of understanding of the role of women, which God has honored He exalted its value, and made it the tree that is irrigated with the water of honors.

Today, when we are in the twenty-first century, the ideas of a group of people are pervasive, a blur that blinds the eyesight and obscures the thought, and deprives those who put themselves on the necks of humans from walking on the clear path to turn into a bumpy road that is fraught with the dangers of potholes and deadly turns.

How can a country that entered the cave of the early days of ignorance make life a flower that smells of beauty and boasts of the most splendid qualities? Her jailers, and she continues to groan under her misery, and her dream is amputated wings, and her ambition is broken cups, broken dishes, how can this woman who opened her eyes in the morning and collided with walls thicker than the minds of leaders who appointed themselves guardians of religion as judges of a society that intended and directed its eyes towards the qiblah of the East, so these monuments and arrows They burn notebooks, sheets, and books, and invent a new religion whose ambition is to keep women behind the walls, locked in sight and insight, and there is no way for them but to enter the dark hole, and to stay in the house like any piece of worn out furniture that has no value, no view, or appearance.

Women in Afghanistan today are entering the new century, blindfolded, hands tied, cloudy with veils, and have no place but the kitchen of sustenance, the fuel of the negative energy of men who promised themselves to be disgraceful pillars of light, and sleds that lead the fate of the beautiful country to an abyss deeper than the bottom of the extreme ends of any Being unfairly sentenced to death.

Today, women in Afghanistan enter the new year with good tidings that resemble a poisoned morsel for a hungry person who has been deprived of life from a tree that yields the fruits of joy.

Women in Afghanistan today are opening their eyes to a premature, difficult year, in which the branches of hope are broken by the demons of the age, the profiteers of principles, the merchants of values, and the gamblers of politics.

The woman today enters the new year wrapped in a thick blanket that prevents breathing, pushes with what is worse, shackles, shackles, shakes, shakes, raises the noise loudly, deafens the ears, blinds the eyes, and makes life a scene of ridicule, and the pleasures of the fragmented are cultural illiteracy.

The woman today goes on asking questions, and dwells in searching for a reason, which makes the jailer stand at the door of her house and ask her why she breathes air, as long as there is a man in the house who blows on her face from the smoke of his morning rattle, and as long as she can be a rib without crookedness while she is at home arriving like a fly confused.