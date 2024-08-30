Friday, August 30, 2024, 11:39



| Updated 11:47h.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Afghan women are seeking a glimmer of freedom under the Taliban regime. It is neither easy nor safe, but a few have decided to defy the extremist group after the recent approval of a law by the all-powerful Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice that further stifles the female population. The new legislation prohibits them from travelling by car unless accompanied by a male guardian, from showing a millimetre of their skin on the street or from even having their voices heard in public. Dozens of them have responded with videos on social media in which they appear singing and some even with their faces uncovered.

Afghan women keep singing loud and proud. Despite the Taliban’s draconian laws forcing them to remain silent in public, they’re posting videos of themselves singing.

pic.twitter.com/o6ZNLoLg8i — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) August 28, 2024

The protest has achieved the international echo that its protagonists were seeking, who, since the Taliban came to power three years ago, have seen how girls and adults have been practically erased from Afghan society. “They have prevented my voice, my face, my gaze and my presence. Come and be my voice for the last time and say: Women, life and freedom,” they proclaim in one of the videos. “Our voice is not ‘aurat’ (private) and tempting, your eyes manufacture temptations,” they warn in another to shake off the accusations of extremists, who consider the female population a source of danger.

It is not known whether the initiative is the result of an organised action or whether it arose spontaneously and has spread over the days among Afghan women fed up with their situation, with their freedoms reduced to nothing. In some videos they are shown alone and in others in groups. In one of them the challenge goes further and several women are seen holding posters with the face of the supreme leader of the Taliban, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, crossed out in their hands and tearing it into pieces.

Source of “temptation”



The controversial 35-article law passed last week requires women to cover their faces and bodies – it imposes the full veil – to avoid “causing temptation.” It also condemns the sound of their voices in public, considering it a breach of modesty, which in practice means that women will not be able to sing, recite or speak into a microphone. The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice maintains that “it is responsible for peace and brotherhood among people” as an argument for promoting this type of legislation that ultimately amounts to gender ‘apartheid’.

What happened between 1996 and 2001, when the country was also governed by the Taliban, did not bode well for the female population with the return of the extremists to power. Increasingly confined to the private sphere, women are subject to a trickle of prohibitions: they cannot study after the age of 12, nor can they work outside the home, they are banned from sport, they must follow a strict dress code and they are not allowed to leave the house without a ‘mahram’, a close male relative such as a father, brother or husband. Even the escape route represented by beauty salons, which have become a safe meeting place for them, no longer exists, as the Kabul government has forced thousands of these businesses to close.

With Islamic law in hand, the Taliban have also imposed several restrictions on men in their latest law. They will no longer be able to wear ties, shave and trim their beards to less than the length of a fist, or play music while driving, for example. In addition, adultery, homosexuality, gambling, animal fights and viewing images of living beings on computers and mobile phones are prohibited for the general population. All, they say, to prevent vice.