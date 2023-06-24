The Russian Union of Afghanistan Veterans supports the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to give a legal rebuff to all internal enemies and traitors. Thus, the leader of the organization Franz Klintsevich commented on the situation with an attempted armed rebellion by the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“At a time when there is a real confrontation between the Russian world and the so-called united Europe and its puppeteers, when a bloody battle is being fought against us on the battlefields, calling for an armed rebellion is a betrayal,” the statement said. on site organizations on June 24th.

According to Klintsevich, the unity of all forces and means is now necessary, since the enemy is not just waiting, but is working hard to destroy the country from the inside. Prigozhin’s criminal adventure is a betrayal of those fighters who believed him and who bravely fought and died for their homeland, said the head of the Russian Union of Afghanistan Veterans.

“Internal turmoil is what our enemies are waiting for. They won’t wait. <...> Order will be restored,” he stated.

The day before, the founder of Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, attempted a military mutiny by distributing a video about an alleged attack by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the rear camps of PMCs. In turn, the MoD denied these reports.

A criminal case was initiated against Prigogine under Art. 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Armed rebellion”).

The Prosecutor General’s Office promised to give a proper legal assessment of his actions. Prigozhin could face a sentence of 12 to 20 years in prison.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an appeal on the morning of June 24, in which he promised to do everything to defend the country. He said that the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia and other government agencies received the necessary orders, additional anti-terrorist measures are currently being introduced in Moscow, the Moscow Region and a number of other regions of the country.

Against the backdrop of what is happening, many expressed support for Vladimir Putin and expressed an opinion on the need to consolidate society in difficult times.

Thus, political scientist Alexander Asafov, in a conversation with Izvestia, pointed to Kiev’s support for an attempted military rebellion in the Russian Federation and stressed that against the backdrop of events, it is necessary to support the president, the army and remain calm.