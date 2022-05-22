Afghan journalists challenge the government by appearing on television face uncovered and going against the law

The supreme leader of the Talibanat the beginning of May, established by law that the women in public they must cover yourself completelypossibly wearing the traditional burka; until now it was enough just to cover their hair. This injunction promulgated by the ministry of the promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice, also includes the women appearing in television.

Hence, the journalists of the main ones television broadcastersthey decided to challenge the government and appeared on TOLOnews, Shamshad TV And 1TVin direct, uncovered. The director of Shanshad TV, Abid Ehsascomments: “Our colleagues fear that if they cover their faces, the next thing that will be decided will be to ban them from working”.

While the spokesman of the ministry threatened to address the issue with their leaders, recalling: “This is why so far they have not obeyed the new provision. Those who live in a particular system and government must obey the laws and orders of this system. “

THE Taliban have already established: Women working in the government will be fired if they don’t comply with the new dress code, and male employees themselves risk their jobs if their wives or daughters don’t obey.

