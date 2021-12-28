Home page politics

Women are no longer allowed to travel alone, go to school or university. These provisions of the Afghan Taliban were criticized in Pakistan © Oliver Weiken / dpa

The imposition of restrictions on women in Afghanistan has sparked rare criticism from Pakistan of the Taliban leadership.

Islamabad / Kabul – “Women cannot travel alone or go to schools and universities,” said Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a speech at a ceremony in the capital Islamabad on Monday evening (local time). This kind of “backward thinking” is dangerous for Pakistan, such extremism could spread to the South Asian country and beyond.

The request to speak followed an instruction by the militant Islamist Taliban to taxi drivers, which became known over the weekend, not to carry women on longer journeys who wanted to travel without a male companion or who do not wear a hijab. Overall, since their return to power, the Islamists have noticeably curtailed women’s rights.

Pakistan is considered a close ally of the Taliban government in Kabul. Politicians in the country, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, have repeatedly praised the Taliban since they came to power and ignored their violations of human and women’s rights. Chaudhry’s open criticism coincides with recent incidents on the Pakistani-Afghan border. Taliban soldiers allegedly prevented the Pakistani side from continuing to work on their border fence. According to Islamabad, this is intended to prevent terrorists from moving across the border.

At the same time, Pakistan has recently been fighting itself with increased attacks by militant Islamists and nationalist rebels. In the province of Baluchistan, which borders Afghanistan, terrorist incidents have increased by more than 90 percent this year compared to the entire previous year, according to the authorities. More than 130 people, including security forces, were killed in these. Observers say the extremists were inspired by the Taliban’s successful takeover in Afghanistan. (dpa)