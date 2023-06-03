Kabul (Agencies)

The Afghan security forces said that they had killed a prominent leader of the terrorist organization ISIS, along with his partner, in Nangarhar province, in the east of the country, according to the Afghan Khaama Press news agency yesterday. And it was reported that the slain leader in “ISIS” was killed during a security operation, which was carried out by the “Taliban” security forces.

Provincial officials of the “Taliban” said that the operation was carried out, last Wednesday evening, in the village of “Wach Tangi” in the “Shewa” district of the “Nankarhar” state in the east of the country, according to the “Khaama Press” agency.

In order to confront the threats of ISIS terrorist fighters, the Taliban security forces conduct special operations, randomly, in areas where the insurgents are believed to have hideouts. Since the return of the Taliban to power in August 2021, ISIS militants have claimed responsibility for brutal attacks in Kabul and other major cities in Afghanistan.

Over the past 20 months, ISIS has launched attacks on the Russian Embassy, ​​the Pakistani diplomatic mission, and tourist facilities, killing scores of foreigners and innocent local civilians.