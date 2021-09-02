292 Afghan evacuees flew from Dubai to Torrejon de Ardoz air base on the outskirts of Madrid on August 25 and 32 of them were scheduled to sail to Mallorca on Saturday.

They were expected to sail to Palma on Saturday onboard the ‘Volcán del Teide’ which is owned by the Grimaldi company. But when they arrived at the port, one of the refugees announced that they’d made a unanimous decision not to travel to Mallorca and wanted to go to another Autonomous Community. According to Social Affairs, most of the refugees are families with children.

The first group of refugees arrived in Mallorca on Monday and it’s been confirmed that the Balearic Government will still host around 30 more in the coming days or weeks.

International Asylum

Almost all of the Afghan refugees have requested international protection and are currently being looked after at Government Reception Centers.