Very strong, inhumane images coming from the Turkish city of Van, a few kilometers from the border with Iran. The shocking video shows the torture suffered by a group of Afghan refugees on their way to Europe by the Turkish police. The boys, all very young, are kneeling and tied with chains around their necks and wrists while an officer whips them in the back. In the second video, the refugees themselves have been stripped of their clothing and are forced to crawl on the sand while the police continue to whip them. JASAT (Turkish Crime Investigation Team) said 4 people were detained on suspicion of torturing the group of Afghans.

The dramatic clips were relaunched online by the photographer and journalist Afshin Ismaeli and, later, by Roberto Saviano who commented on his social channels as follows: “Turkey is paid by Europe to act as a wall to the eastern flow of migrants. These tortures they concern us directly. When laws are made against NGOs, laws are made against the reporting of these truths: one has already chosen which side to take”.



