Afghan President Ashraf Ghani finalizes the details for his first face-to-face meeting with Joe Biden at the White House and does so amid escalating violence in Afghanistan. The meeting will be held on Friday, two months after Biden announced that the US withdrawal “will conclude before the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is commemorated.”

The first reaction of the Kabul authorities was to say that the Afghan forces are prepared to defend the country, but immediately afterwards some of the great Mujahideen commanders (a word that translates as ‘holy warrior’), who today are part of the institutions, they began to mobilize their followers for a “second resistance” against the Taliban, as revealed by an investigation by analyst Ali Yawar Adili for the Afghanistan Analyst Network (AAN) strategic think tank. One more problem for a Ghani with less and less control of the situation.

These commanders, true ‘warlords’, led the jihad (holy war) against the Soviets, then fell into a bloody civil war between them in which they devastated the country and, finally, in 2001 they came together again to form the Northern Alliance and serve the interests of the United States in the fight against the Taliban. In recent years, they have amassed significant fortunes after changing the game of war for that of business and, despite the crimes committed in the civil war, they still do not pay for them, as denounced time and again by human rights organizations.

Adili recalls that “Biden’s announcement was not unexpected since, according to the agreement between Washington and the Taliban signed in Doha, the withdrawal should have occurred on May 1. What happens is that this total exit had to take place within the framework of a reduction in violence that would allow a new political framework for the Government and the Taliban and that is not what we see on the ground. This reduction is only applicable at the end of the insurgency’s attacks against foreign troops, but the opposite occurs with the Afghan forces. Despite open dialogue with the government in Doha, the Taliban are advancing and in recent days have carried out major operations in districts such as Faryab, in the north of the country, where they killed 22 elite soldiers in an ambush. The insurgents also claim to have captured one of the border crossings between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

The old warlords



Ismail Khan, former Minister of Water and Energy in the government of Hamid Karzai, was the first of the commanders to call his own to take up arms. Known as ‘Emir of Herat’, one of the heavyweights of the Jamiat-e Islami party and one of the most influential voices in the west of the country, organized a ceremony at his residence to celebrate the anniversary of the liberation of Herat from the hands of the Soviets. AAN includes in its report the words of Khan, who assured that “we are more than 500,000 mujahideen in Herat alone and we are ready to defend the city” and alerted the security forces to “never enter our houses to take away our weapons because we will respond ». In Khan’s view, the government should turn to militias like his if it wants to improve security.

Similar situations have occurred with Ahmad Massoud, son of the mythical Ahmad Sha Massoud, the ‘Lion of Panjshir’, who in an interview with the Tolonews channel declared that his followers “are prepared for peace and also in case that peace does not come. ». The power of the men of the young Massud, thirty-year-old who is the spitting image of his father, but who has hardly any experience, would spread through the provinces of Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Samangan, according to the AAN report.

Muhammad Mohaqeq, another of the key pieces in the ‘Northern Alliance’ and great warlord of the Hazara minority, has also expressed his support for the taking of arms and even shared a photo on social networks with his then allies Atta Muhammad Noor and Abdul Rashid Dostum to show that they have resurrected their agreement to try to stop the insurgency. The Hazara, who are Shiites, are the ones who have suffered the hardest attacks by the Taliban and the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) because they consider them heretics. His militia is strong today thanks to the return home of thousands of fighters who in recent years have fought in Syria under the orders of Iran.

Sangar Paykhar, Afghan analyst responsible for the Afghan Eye podcast, thinks that this step forward from the old warlords “is pure image, those militias need money, food, transport, weapons … we are also talking about leaders who distrust each other and they do not have a vision of the country beyond their areas of influence. Military power is now held by the Army, although it is true that its capacity is limited to urban centers and does not reach rural areas. Paykhar thinks that “it may be a movement of the warlords to get help from the United States, the European Union or Turkey and also to attract the attention of Western media.” The passage of the months will show what are the grandiloquent speeches and photos that the commanders disseminate these days with their armed followers.

The United States is withdrawing after two decades of war, but there is no peace in Afghanistan and the same pieces that clashed in 2001 are beginning to take positions for the day after. Time passes in Afghanistan, the war stays.