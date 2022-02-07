Afghanistan.- During this Monday there was an avalanche that left 19 people dead over a mountain pass from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

According to local media, many Afghans tried to cross the border illegally with Pakistan through a mountainous area with few controls.

According to the director of information for Kunar province, Najibullah Hassan Abdal, told the AFP media outlet that the rescue services they were still looking for other victims and possible survivors after the avalanche.

“19 bodies were discovered,” said the director of information for Kunar province.

It should be noted that since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan In August, the country’s humanitarian crisis arose and many people tried to cross the border.

With the interruption of international aid, the country is in a critical situation.

Pakistan is building a fence to protect its 2,670-kilometre border with Afghanistan.

