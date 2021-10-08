Calculation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the newsroom. We will have more information soon.

An explosion hit a mosque in the city of Kunduz, capital of the eponymous province in northern Afghanistan, during Friday prayers, causing several deaths, according to witness accounts and a Taliban spokesman.

Images posted on social networks supposedly from the explosion this Friday show several people dead and injured, as well as men evacuating other people, including women and children, from the scene. There is still no confirmation on the number of victims. The local press speaks of “dozens dead”.

According to reports, the mosque is frequented by Muslims from the Shiite minority, who in the past have been targeted by Sunni extremists.

“This afternoon, an explosion occurred in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots in Khan Abad district in the capital of Kunduz province. As a result, several of our compatriots died and were injured,” said top Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, on social media, adding that fighters from the group arrived at the scene to investigate the case.

Since the Taliban took power in Kabul, there have been several attacks, including one that left several dead at a mosque in the Afghan capital last week. Some of these attacks were taken over by the Islamic State Khorasan.