Confronting the Taliban who seized power in Afghanistan (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) The National Resistance Front (FTS) claims that the war in the country has not ended, but has entered a new phase. This statement was made by the head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Federal Tax Service, Ali Maisam Nazari, his words leads Aamaj news agency.

“There will be no peace in Afghanistan until a decentralized political system is in place that guarantees social justice, democracy, freedom and [соблюдение] rights of all citizens,” said the representative of the Afghan militia.

Thus, Nazari reacted to the words of the head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, made during the meeting of the UN Security Council on January 26. Then the representative of the organization noted that “the war [в Афганистане] ended, but peace has not been established.”

Earlier, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s former security adviser Hamdullah Mohib revealed the reasons for the Taliban’s success in seizing power in the country in August 2021. He noted that the Taliban had significant support from Pakistan.